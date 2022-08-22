Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q2 2023 earnings results
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) reported lower earnings and higher revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The top line missed analysts’ estimates.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, dropped to $1.05 per share in the second quarter from $1.36 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, net income attributable to common stockholders was $45.7 million or $0.15 per share, compared to $316.9 million or $1.04 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
At $1.10 billion, net revenues were up 8% year-over-year. The top line slightly missed analysts’ forecasts. The company had around 204,100 enterprise customers, up 18% from the same quarter last year.
Check this space to read management/ analysts’ comments on Zoom Video’s Q2 2023 earnings
“Businesses are drawn to the Zoom platform because of our innovation and modern architecture. Our recently launched Zoom Contact Center and Zoom IQ for Sales products saw some great early wins while Zoom Phone delivered milestone results, hitting a record number of licenses sold in the quarter and reaching nearly 4 million seats, up more than 100% year over year,” said Zoom’s CEO Eric Yuan.
(this story will be updated shortly)
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Costco (COST) looks set to scale new heights: Should you buy the stock?
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has a unique business model characterized by high-volume sales and low prices, which enabled the company to constantly expand the store network and grow its
Lowe’s (LOW): Here are a few points to note if you are considering this home improvement retailer
Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) were down over 2% on Friday. The stock has dropped 18% year-to-date. The company saw strong earnings growth in the second quarter of 2022
FL Earnings: Foot Locker Q2 adjusted profit drops as sales decline 9%
Shoe store chain Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) reported lower sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2022. There was a sharp decline in comparable store sales. Second-quarter earnings, adjusted for