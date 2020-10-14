Infosys (INFY) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues rose 3.2% year-over-year to $3.31 billion.

Net profit amounted to $653 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $569 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company expects revenues to grow 2-3% in constant currency for FY2021. The operating margin guidance has been revised to 23-24%.

