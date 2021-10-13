Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Infosys Limited (INFY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
INFY Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Q2 2022 earnings call dated Oct. 13, 2021 Presentation: Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Infosys Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please...
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Infosys (INFY) Earnings: Q2 profit rises on 21% revenue growth, meets view
Management consulting company Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings matched the consensus estimates, while revenues beat. The India-based
Delta Air Lines (DAL) flies above Q3 estimates: Infographic
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The airline company reported Q3 revenue of $9.15 billion, higher than the Wall
Key highlights from BlackRock (BLK) Q3 2021 earnings results
BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. The financial services giant reported Q3 revenue of $5.05 billion, up 16% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net