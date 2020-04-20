Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Infosys Limited (INFY) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Sandeep Mahindroo — Financial Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Salil Parekh — Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Pravin Rao — Chief Operating Officer

Nilanjan Roy — Chief Financial Officer

Sandeep Mahindroo — Financial Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Infosys earnings call relating to Q4 and FY ’20 earnings release. This is Sandeep from the Investor Relations team in Bangalore. Joining us today on this call is CEO and MD, Mr. Salil Parekh; COO Mr. Pravin Rao; CFO Mr. Nilanjan Roy along with other members of the senior management team.

We’ll start the call with some remarks on the performance of the Company by Salil, Pravin and Nilanjan before opening up the call for questions. Kindly note that anything which we say with respect to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement, which must be read in conjunction with the risks that the company faces. A full statement and explanation of these risks is available in our filings with the SEC, which can be found on www.sec.gov.

I’d now like to pass it on to Salil.

Salil Parekh — Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Thank you, Sandeep. First, apologies from us for starting this off late. Good evening and good morning to everyone on the call. I trust each of you and your loved ones are safe in these extremely different times.

The financial year that just ended, ended very well for us. It was an exceptional year. We grew at 9.8% in constant currency, delivered 21.3% operating margin, grew our digital revenue by 38% and for [Phonetic] — for the digital revenue now in Q4 has become 42% of our overall business. We did this with $9 billion of large deals for the full year. Our earnings per share grew at 8.3% in dollar terms. We had, in fact, the highest cash collection for the quarter and for the full year in our history.

In Q4 itself, we grew our business 6.4% year-on-year in constant currency and delivered 21.1% operating margin, with $1.6 billion of large deals, some of which in the last two weeks of the quarter. We closed the year with an extremely strong cash position of $3.6 billion and no debt on our balance sheet.

As the last two to three weeks of March saw, the impact of COVID was significant, we had already activated our business continuity plans with an intense focus on employee safety and client service delivery. Today we have 93% of our employees working remotely, a task that was performed with incredible efficiency and tremendous hard work by all of our teams. Pravin will share with you more color on this later in the call. In addition to that, we have added financial security of the company an absolute focus on liquidity and cash. We have now activated a comprehensive program for cost control and reduction. Nilanjan will share some preliminary highlights of this later in the call. We, of course, anticipate near term challenges in the business environment across a whole set of industries. However, we see increased interest from our clients in cloud virtualization, workforce transformation and cost reduction programs. Our discussions with clients indicate they would like to consolidate their work with a strong player like us, with exceptional service delivery, agility to reach 93% remote working, and an extremely strong balance sheet. I think those trends will hold us in good stead in the medium term. Let me spend a few minutes to share with you what we are doing outside of work, supporting our communities that we live and work in. Via our foundation we have dedicated INR100 crores towards relief efforts including half of it to the Prime Minister CARES fund in India, to help enhance hospital capacity, provide treatment, ventilators, testing kits, PPEs for front line health workers. In the U.S., we’ve opened Pathfinders Online Institute, an online learning platform for teachers, school children, and their families, so they can access high quality computer science education from home for free. Coming back to business, given the uncertain environment with the global pandemic and client business being marred [Phonetic] by volatility, we do not feel it will be appropriate for us to provide guidance for this financial year. As a result, we are suspending providing guidance on revenue growth and operating margin for financial year ’21. Given our strong performance in the just concluded financial year and our strong cash position, we are pleased to announce a final dividend for the financial year at INR9.50 per share, bringing the total dividend for this financial year to INR17.50 per share. I’m extremely grateful to our employees for their diligence through this stressful period and proud of the work they have delivered for our clients. While we are unsure about what lies immediately ahead, we have enormous trends that we believe will help us navigate this period and emerge stronger from it. We have a sustained focus on client relevance and we are now re-pivoting [Phonetic] our efforts in terms of what clients are looking for and we see good traction in that. Our ability to work with clients across the entire spectrum of their needs including accelerating their digital journey and the extreme [Phonetic] automation for cost efficiencies. A highly skilled workforce of 240,000 people passionately working towards making our client’s successful, our unparalleled delivery capabilities, a $3.6 billion in cash on our debt-free balance sheet which gives us ample liquidity. With that, I’ll pause my comments and hand it over to you — Pravin, over to you.

Pravin Rao — Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Salil. Hello, everyone. Let me start by summarizing key aspects of our Q4 quarter four performance. Our operating parameters were steady during quarter four. On-site offshore effort mix remained stable sequentially, but improved by 110 bps over quarter four ’19.

Utilization dropped sequentially during the quarter to 83.5%, partly due to COVID-19 related supply constraints. Large deal wins were healthy at $1.65 billion for quarter four with the share of new deals increasing to 56%.

We won 12 large deals in quarter four, out of which four deals were in retail and energy utilities resources and services, and one deal each in financial services, communication, manufacturing and high-tech. Region wise, seven were from America and five were from Europe.

Encouragingly, many of the large deal closures happened in the last two weeks of the quarter, despite the COVID-19 situation. Attrition on a standalone basis was slightly higher at 18.2%. However, voluntary attrition reduced further to 15.1% from 15.6% last quarter. Higher involuntary attrition during quarter four was mainly on account of separations that occur as a result of yearly performance reviews which closed in December. This is part of our focus on ensuring a high performance culture.

Moving into FY ’20, we finished the year with a strong 9.8% constant currency growth in revenues, despite the impact of COVID-19 led slowdown in March. Volume growth for the year was 8%. Five of our business segments; communication, energy utility resources & services, manufacturing, high-tech and life sciences recorded double-digit growth in FY ’20. Similarly, both of our largest regions, North America and Europe clocked double-digit growth in constant currency. We have large deal TCV of more than $9 billion in FY ’20, which is 44% higher than in the previous year.

Moving to the business segments. We see near-term weakness across the board especially in the area of discretionary spending. Clients are focused on ensuring safety of their employees and maintaining business continuity, while at the same time, conserving cash. This is bound to impact near-term performance as they re-prioritize and delay some projects and reduced volumes. However, we see long-term opportunity as the focus on digital and core transformation gets accelerated. Financial services segment is seeing the impact from interest rate decline across the world, which have severely compressed the net interest margin.

The banking sector is also expected to experience increase in loan losses in the near future, which will have impact on their profits. Insurance may also feel increased pressure due to higher clients. Post COVID-19, we expect a strong opportunity for cloud data services and creating new digital bank capabilities.

Retail segment has been hit hard especially, non-grocery, apparel, lifestyle and fashion, logistics etc. While on a sequential basis, we have seen positive performance in the last quarter and there was a healthy level of large build [Phonetic] wins from this segment, we expect significant pressure on spend for the segment in the coming quarters. The deal pipeline is strong, but the conversion rate is expected to slow down.

Large deal wins in communication segment has led to stellar performance in the last fiscal. While we expect relatively stable performance from the telecom players, the media and entertainment industry is seeing pressure due to stoppage of outdoor events and general squeeze in advertising spend. Spend on 5G rollout and B2B use cases of 5G may also get delayed as the industry player reassess capital allocation priorities.

Energy utility resources and services vertical reported strong growth in the last year with many large deal win across geographies. However, with low energy prices and demand and supply chain issues in other sub-segments, their performance is expected to be weak in the near term.

Manufacturing segment recorded double-digit growth in the last year despite weaknesses in automotive segment and supply chain pressure due to trade wars. However COVID-19 spread exacerbated by supply chain disruptions has resulted in widespread closure of production facilities across the globe. Stoppage and probably reduced travel in the near future will also affect the aerospace industry in terms of order book and deliveries.

Digital is growing strong with share of revenue reaching 41.9% at the end of quarter four FY ’20 from 33.8% in quarter four FY ’19. Growth in digital revenue in the last fiscal was 37.8% on constant currency. While the global pandemic is having widely varied [Phonetic] impacts on different industries, the demand for business reinvention around digital is universal and increasingly urgent, from building more flexible supply chain to supporting new models of employee experience to urgently enhancing e-commerce offerings, brands are being forced to accelerate their pace of change [Phonetic].

Technology is essential to support that change. Automation and efficiency is essential to fund that change and design and experience are essential to unlocking value from those changes. Clients continue to see the need for investment around digital transformation and need partners who can help them navigate the strategic and technological complexity they face. Infosys remains that critical and trusted partner now more than ever.

In the last year, we have been rated as leader in 26 services related to capabilities around Digital Pentagon by industry analysts, which is a testimony to our digital capabilities. Our BPM Services had a standout year and crossed $1 billion in revenues at industry leading margins. Additionally, revenue per employee grew, thanks to automation and the feature in multiple external awards.

With that, I will hand over to Nilanjan.

Nilanjan Roy — Chief Financial Officer

And FY20 earnings call, I will start with a quick overview of Q4 and a recap of FY 20 before moving to how we are preparing to secure our future in these challenging time. Quarter four operating margins were 21.1% compared to 21.9% in quarter three, a drop of 80 basis points.

These included 90 basis points margin headwinds due to COVID led utilization and RPP decline. There was an additional headwind of 40 basis points this quarter for H1 Visa in the US for the financial year 21 due to the change in the USVI lottery approval process with the lottery were declared in the March quarter.

In addition, we took a hit off receivable provision account of ECL and Higher CSR for the quarter of 50 basis points. This was offset by the rupee depreciation of 2.1% against the dollar during the quarter, which helped margins by another 50 basis points and another 50 basis points of lower travel cost and other cost optimization measures. Our DSO dropped by four days to 69, our sustained focus on collections was demonstrating in OCF of economy $84 million for the quarter, which is a year, an increase of 17.3% free cash flow grew 27% year-on-year to $593 million. Let me talk about full year FY 20. Our operating margins were up 21.3% for FY 20 within our guidance band of 21% to 23%. The 1.5% drop in operating margins for FY19 were largely due to compensation increases, higher visa cost and lower realization, partially offset by our cost optimization measures but we exceeded a 150 million target year. For FY 20 operating cash flow grew 15.4% to 2.611 billion. Free cash grew 12.1% and cross-2 billion for the first time, driven by our robust cash generation and healthy cash balance of 3.6 billion the Board has recommended a final dividend of rupees 9.5-0 per share, which will result in a total dividend of rupees 17.5 for FY 20 which is a same as FY19.

Yield on cash balance was 7.06% in Q4 compared to 7.7% in Q3. Looking ahead, our yield in FY 21 will be impacted further due to the declining interest rate regime in India. These are unprecedented times and we are taking multiple measures to ensure execution excellence of our operations. First, liquidity and cash management is a top priority. This includes rigorous focus on working capital cycles, including collections receivables and then other block cash. Secondly, reduction in capex, barring any committed or non-discretionary spend. And debt balance sheet and a superior local currency credit rating of A3 from Moody’s gives us an enormous advantage during these times. The secondary, our focus will be ability in operation, we will need to be extremely nimble yet measured in our decision making process to counter the uncertainty with the current situation presents. We will balance short term margin pressures with long- term sustainability by making no regret moves. Our third big focus will be accelerated cost takeout. While we have made enormous progress on this during the last few years. This is even more critical for FY 21. We have embarked on a series that steps to address near term margin pressures. And then I think some lower utilization due to supply and demand mismatches. These steps include the same salary increases and promotion be delaying the hiring process and timeline, complete freeze on discretionary spending. We will also continue to look at the entire gamut of other cost levers we have as the situation all.

Our ongoing strategic cost optimization levers around automation, pyramid rationalization on-site, offshore, subcontractors will of course continue as in the earlier year. We are confident that our proximity to our clients are superior talent engine will enable us to whether is from.

With that we can open up the call for questions.

