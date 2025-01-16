INFY Earnings: Infosys reports increase in Q3 2025 revenue and profit

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) Thursday reported an increase in revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2025. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.

The software firm’s revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $4.94 billion in the December quarter, aided by higher Software Services revenues. Third-quarter net income rose to $804 million or $0.19 per share from $733 million or $0.18 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

The management expects full-year 2025 revenue to grow between 4.5% and 5%, in constant currency, and forecasts operating margin between 20% and 22% in FY25.

“Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year-on-year

growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our

differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives,” said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.

Prior Performance