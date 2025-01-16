Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INFY Earnings: Infosys reports increase in Q3 2025 revenue and profit
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) Thursday reported an increase in revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2025. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.
The software firm’s revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $4.94 billion in the December quarter, aided by higher Software Services revenues. Third-quarter net income rose to $804 million or $0.19 per share from $733 million or $0.18 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
The management expects full-year 2025 revenue to grow between 4.5% and 5%, in constant currency, and forecasts operating margin between 20% and 22% in FY25.
“Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year-on-year
growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our
differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives,” said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q4 2024 earnings results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue, net of interest expense, was $25.3 billion, up 15% year-over-year. Net income was $6.7 billion,
US Bancorp (USB) Q4 profit rises on higher revenues, beats estimates
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Thursday reported an increase in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings also came in above analysts' forecasts. Total net revenue increased 3.7%
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues were $100.8 billion compared to $94.4 billion reported in the same period a year ago. Net