Intuit Corp. (INTU) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Intuit Corp. (NASDAQ: INTU) Q2 2021 earnings call

Presentation:

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Kim Watkins, Intuit’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Watkins?

Kim Watkins — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Latif. Good afternoon and welcome to Intuit’s second quarter fiscal 2021 conference call. I’m here with Intuit’s CEO, Sasan Goodarzi; and Michelle Clatterbuck, our CFO.

Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks will include forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause Intuit's results to differ materially from our expectations.

Some of the numbers in these remarks are presented on a non-GAAP basis. Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior year period and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Sasan.

Sasan Goodarzi — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Kim, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. Second quarter results reflect strong momentum across the company. Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue grew double digits and Credit Karma performed very well. And we are encouraged by our early results this tax season. We’re on track for Intuit to deliver another year of double-digit revenue growth.

We are confident our game plan to win is durable, accelerated by digital tailwinds, given the pandemic. Our platform is well positioned to help customers take advantage of a shift to virtual solutions, acceleration to online and omni-channel capabilities and new ways to reduce debt and save money. The velocity of our innovation is helping our customers at a time when they need us most and positions us to accelerate growth in light of these structural and behavioral changes.

We closed the acquisition of Credit Karma on December 3rd and welcomed 1,300 Credit Karma employees to the Intuit family. We bring together a large customer base of 110 million Credit Karma members and 57 million Intuit customers to help them unlock smart money decisions.

Credit Karma’s data platform creates powerful network effects through personalized financial offers, benefitting members and partners, while adding a new monetization engine to Intuit. We are off and running executing on our innovation roadmap, which I will touch on shortly. Since we’re in the middle of tax season, let’s start there.

We’re very confident in our strategy and momentum extending our lead in the Do-It-Yourself category and transforming the assisted segment. We’re making great progress serving fast-growing underpenetrated Latinx, self-employed and investor segments. This season, we also expanded our free eligibility to better serve customers receiving unemployment benefits. We continue to aggressively transform the assisted segment by reshaping how 86 million filers can get their maximum refund with confidence virtually. We feel great about how the season is progressing.

Let me now shift to our Big Bets. We’re seeing strong momentum and accelerating innovation across the business with our AI-driven expert platform strategy and five Big Bets. These Big Bets are focused on the largest problems our customers face and represent durable growth opportunities for Intuit. I’ll highlight our progress, covering Big Bet number one last as it accelerates innovation across our platform and is foundational to the other bets.

Our second Big Bet is to connect people to experts. We’re solving one of the largest problems our customers face, lack of confidence, by connecting people to experts virtually with TurboTax Live and QuickBooks Live. With TurboTax Live, we’re transforming the $20 billion assisted category by providing 86 million filers the opportunity to access tax experts on our platform. We continue to lead the way in shaping the category, helping customers understand how they can get their taxes done in a new way with our marketing campaigns and for a limited time offering free Live expertise to filers with very simple returns to attract them into the category. We have significantly improved the TurboTax Live platform by making it easier for customers to access an expert throughout the filing process. And now with our innovative full service offering, our customers can hand-off their return to an expert who will prepare and file it for them.

We continue to make progress with QuickBooks Live, which is built on the same expert platform. Entering our second peak this season with QuickBooks Live, our customer base has doubled from a year ago and retention rates are improving. Although it’s early days for QuickBooks Live, we are confident in the long-term opportunity to penetrate non-consumption.

Our third big bet is to unlock smart money decisions. We’re making progress towards our goal of creating a personal financial assistant that helps consumers find the right financial products, put more money in their pockets and access the financial experts and advice. Our strategic focus is to grow the core, including credit cards and personal loans; expand growth verticals, including home loans, auto loans and insurance; and develop emerging verticals, focused on money innovation including savings and checking accounts.

As we make personalized financial offers to customers across our platform, Credit Karma provides an additional monetization engine, increasing our combined wallet share with both free and paying customers. We’ve made great initial progress combining our capabilities to fuel success of the Credit Karma platform. First, to create a complete financial profile for existing and prospective members, with customer consent, we combined income data from 26 million TurboTax returns with Credit Karma.

The combination of verified income data with credit history will enable Credit Karma to better personalize offers, driving engagement and creating a win-win-win for our members, partners and us over time. This enables us to grow in our core verticals for credit cards and personal loans and growth verticals for insurance and mortgages.

Second, we integrated Credit Karma Money into the TurboTax filing experience, providing approximately 36 million TurboTax customers the ability to deposit up to $88 billion of tax refunds into a no-fee checking account. And third, we are migrating Turbo users to Credit Karma. We’re very excited about the journey ahead of us.

Our fourth big bet is to become the center of small business growth by helping our customers get paid fast, manage capital, pay employees with confidence and grow in an omnichannel world. 60% of small businesses struggle with cash flow and we’re innovating with velocity to create solutions for customers to overcome this challenge. We’re making it even easier for customers to get paid fast with tools like payment-enabled invoices, by auto-enabling new customers to accept payments immediately, increasing our charge volume.

We continue to innovate with QuickBooks Cash, a small business bank account that helps our customers manage working capital by providing visibility into their full financial picture, along with the ability to move money instantly and ensure their money is working for them, while taking advantage of the built-in accounting of QuickBooks. We integrated bill pay into the offering this quarter. We are seeing growing adoption and active use of QuickBooks Cash, including a meaningful increase in activation rates.

We are making good progress with QuickBooks Commerce launched last September. QuickBooks Commerce is designed to better serve the 1 million product-based businesses on our platform and 6.4 million product-based businesses in our core markets. The offering provides inventory and order management tools small businesses need to grow their businesses in an omnichannel world. We continue to add new partner integrations, enabling a streamlined experience.

We’re further bolstering the offering with the acquisition of OneSaas in early February. OneSaas is an infrastructure platform that integrates data streams from multiple sources of e-commerce platforms. This will help our customers see a complete view in QuickBooks. It’s still early for both QuickBooks Cash and QuickBooks Commerce, but we’re encouraged by what we’re seeing.

Our fifth big bet is to disrupt small business mid-market with QuickBooks Online Advanced. The features we are introducing individually tailor the offering to the needs of small businesses with 10 to 100 employees at a disruptive price point. We continue to build out the offering and innovate to better serve these mid-market small business customers by adding more deeply integrated partners, important to both acquisition and retention.

And finally, our first big bet, revolutionize speed to benefit, enables us to put more money in our customers’ pockets, eliminate friction and deliver confidence at every touch point by using AI and customer insights. In TurboTax, we’re leveraging advanced models to proactively offer customers the right resources at the right time to keep them engaged and give them confidence to file their taxes. And in QuickBooks Advanced, we’re using AI to detect anomalies in price and quantity on customer invoices, saving our customers time and the frustration of having to resend an invoice. Our Live offerings are benefiting from a common AI platform that’s creating efficiencies at scale, driving profitable growth.

Across all of our big bets, we are building momentum and accelerating innovation which we believe positions us well for durable growth into the future. I’m excited about the opportunity we have ahead of us and I’m proud of the progress we are making as a team.

Now let me hand it over to Michelle.

Michelle Clatterbuck — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Sasan. Good afternoon, everyone. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we delivered revenue of $1.6 billion. GAAP operating loss of $25 million, versus operating income of $270 million last year. Non-GAAP operating income of $235 million versus $384 million last year. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.07 versus $0.91 a year ago.

The GAAP earnings include a $30 million gain from the sale of a note receivable that was previously written off. And non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.68 versus $1.16 last year.

Turning to the business segments. Consumer Group revenue declined 71% in Q2, driven by the later IRS opening this year. We continue to focus on our strategy to expand our lead in DIY and transform the assisted segment with TurboTax Live. We remain confident in our plans and guidance of 9% to 10% growth in fiscal 2021.

Turning to the ProConnect Group, revenue declined 8% in Q2, reflecting a delay in forms availability. In the Small Business and Self-Employed Group, revenue grew 11% during the quarter, while Online Ecosystem revenue was up 22%. Our strategic focus within Small Business and Self-Employed is to grow the core, connect the ecosystem and expand globally. Our longer-term expectation remains 30% or greater online ecosystem revenue growth, driven by 10% to 20% growth in both customers and ARPC.

First, we continue to focus on growing the core. QuickBooks Online accounting revenue grew 22% in fiscal Q2, driven mainly by customer growth and mix-shift. We lapped a full quarter of a price increase last year, driving slower year-over-year growth versus last quarter.

Second, we continue to focus on connecting the ecosystem. Online Services revenue, which includes payments, payroll, time tracking and capital, grew 20% in fiscal Q2. Within payments, revenue growth reflects continued customer growth, along with an increase in charge volume per customer. Within payroll, we continue to see revenue tailwinds during the quarter from a mix-shift to our full service offering and growth in payroll customers.

Third, our progress expanding globally added to the growth of Online Ecosystem revenue during fiscal Q2. Total international online revenue grew 44%. The slower growth from last quarter was driven by lapping price increases a year ago and the lingering impact from lower retention and customer acquisition at the beginning of the pandemic.

Desktop Ecosystem revenue declined 2% in the second quarter, in- line with our expectations for the business to decline longer-term. Within this, QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise revenue grew mid-single digits.

Small businesses are resilient and we continue to help them put more money in their pockets when they need it most. We are pleased to see in most QuickBooks indicators are back to or better than pre-pandemic levels. This includes growth in customer acquisition, the number of companies running payroll and payments charge volume. This reinforces the digital tailwinds and positioning of our platform and Big Bets Sasan touched on earlier.

Credit Karma

We closed the acquisition of Credit Karma on December 3rd, resulting in revenue of $144 million for the partial quarter. Our strategic focus with Credit Karma is to grow the core of credit cards and personal loans; expand growth verticals, including home loans, auto loans and insurance; and develop emerging verticals focused on money innovation including savings and checking accounts. I’ll share more detail on each of these strategic focus areas.

First, our focus is growing the core. We are seeing new credit card and personal loan partners onboarding while overall partner activity continues to recover. Adoption of the industry-first Lightbox continues to grow. Lightbox enables Credit Karma to more tightly integrate with its financial partners, which helps match members to the products that are right for them. This now represents approximately 40% of credit card transactions and approximately 30% of personal loan transactions, up substantially year-over-year.

Second, our focus is expanding growth verticals. Although it’s early days, we are seeing strong growth in auto insurance followed by home loans and then auto loans. January revenue in the growth vertical is up over 1.5 times year-over-year, a high-water mark. During the quarter, we introduced Karma Drive, providing members an easy opportunity to qualify for an auto insurance discount based on actual driving habits.

Third, our focus is developing emerging verticals, particularly money innovation. And we’re just getting started with Credit Karma Money.

Turning to our financial principles. We remain committed to growing organic revenue double-digits and growing operating income dollars faster than revenue. As I’ve shared before, as we lean into our platform strategy, we’re starting to see the opportunity for faster margin expansion over time.

And I’m proud of the progress the team is making. We take a disciplined approach to capital management, investing the cash we generate in opportunities that yield an expected return on investment greater than 15%.

We continue to focus on reallocating resources to top priorities, with an emphasis on becoming an AI-driven expert platform. These principles remain our long-term commitment. Our first priority for the cash we generate is investing in the business to drive customer and revenue growth. We consider acquisitions to accelerate our growth and fill out our product roadmap. We return excess cash that we can’t invest profitably in the business to shareholders via both share repurchases and dividends.

We finished the quarter with approximately $2.7 billion in cash and investments on our balance sheet. We repurchased $175 million of stock during the second quarter. We have approximately $2.2 billion remaining on our authorization, and we expect to be in the market each quarter this year. The Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share payable April 19th, 2021. This represents an 11% increase versus last year.

Moving on to guidance. While macro uncertainty continues, we remain confident in how our business is performing in the current environment. Our guidance for third quarter fiscal 2021 includes revenue growth of 53% to 55%, GAAP earnings per share of $5.85 to $5.95 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.75 to $6.85

You can find our full Q3 and reiterated fiscal 2021 guidance details in our press release and on our fact sheet.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Sasan.

Sasan Goodarzi — Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thanks, Michelle. I’m very proud of our team and all we’ve accomplished together and I’m optimistic about the future. So with that said, let’s now open it up to your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.