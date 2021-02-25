J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 25, 2021.

Presentation:

Aaron Broholm — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings conference call. After this brief introduction, Mark Smucker, President and CEO will give an overview of the quarter’s results and an update on strategic initiatives; Tucker Marshall, CFO, will then provide detailed analysis of the financial results and our updated fiscal 2021 outlook.

During today's call we will make forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations about future plans and performance.

Additionally please note, we use non-GAAP results to evaluate performance internally as detailed in the press release.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Smucker.

Mark T. Smucker — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Aaron. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. As we highlighted last week during our CAGNY presentation, our results for the third quarter exceeded our expectations, reflecting the continued elevated at-home consumption, improved execution of our strategy and momentum for our brands.

Net sales increased 5% versus the prior year, while comparable sales increased 7%. We delivered net sales growth across all three of our US Retail segments with Coffee sales increasing 12%, comparable sales within Consumer Foods increasing 16% and our Pet Food and Pet Snacks sales increasing 6%. Adjusted earnings per share increased 4%, driven by increased sales volume, partially offset by higher costs and SD&A expenses, inclusive of incremental marketing investments supporting our brands. Due to stronger than anticipated results through the first three quarters of the fiscal year and updated assumptions for the fourth quarter, we are pleased to increase our full year expectations to include net sales growth of 2% versus the prior year, adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 and free cash flow of $1.1 billion. We are delivering exceptional financial performance while significantly increasing investments in our brands, strengthening our balance sheet and returning cash to shareholders, all of which are important building blocks for supporting long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

At our Investor Day, and last week’s CAGNY Conference, we provided details around our current priorities that will strengthen our executional capabilities and unlock the full potential of our strategy. These include, driving commercial excellence, streamlining our cost infrastructure, reshaping our portfolio and unleashing our organization to win. We made significant progress against these priorities in the quarter, specifically in the areas of improving commercial execution and reshaping our portfolio. We continue to benefit from strong demand for our brands and achieved a fourth consecutive quarter of net sales and earnings growth. Our performance reflects the outstanding work our teams have done to increase production and ensure our products are getting on shelf while minimizing any potential disruptions.