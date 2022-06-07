Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2.03 billion.

Net income increased 37% to $202.1 million while EPS rose 39% to $1.87. Adjusted EPS rose 18% YoY to $2.23.

For FY2023, sales are expected to increase 3.5-4.5% YoY.

Prior performance

JM Smucker Company Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Etsy (ETSY): Here are a few points to consider if you have an eye on this stock

Shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) were up 3% on Monday. The stock has dropped 61% year-to-date and 50% over the past 12 months. Etsy was one of the big

Stock Watch: Revisiting GameStop (GME) as it prepares for stock split

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has been part of the fast-growing gaming market that has successfully weathered adversities but the company operates in a declining segment of the industry, raising concerns

A look at factors that make CrowdStrike (CRWD) a compelling buy

The demand for anti-virus software and cybersecurity solutions escalated as organizations shifted to remote/hybrid work models and moved their digital assets to cloud platforms. The already-thriving cybersecurity market got a

Tags

Food ProductsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top