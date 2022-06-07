Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2.03 billion.
Net income increased 37% to $202.1 million while EPS rose 39% to $1.87. Adjusted EPS rose 18% YoY to $2.23.
For FY2023, sales are expected to increase 3.5-4.5% YoY.
Prior performance
