JD.com, Inc. (JD) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 16, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Ruiyu Li — Senior Director of Investor Relations
Sandy Ran Xu — Chief Financial Officer
Lei Xu — Chief Executive Officer, JD Retail
Analysts:
Ronald Keung — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Thomas Chong — Jefferies Hong Kong — Analyst
Jin K. Yoon — New Street Research — Analyst
Gregory Zhao — Barclays — Analyst
Eddie Leung — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Alicia Yap — Citi Research — Analyst
Jerry Liu — UBS — Analyst
James Lee — Mizuho — Analyst
Jialong Shi — Nomura — Analyst
Eddy Wang — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Han Joon Kim — Macquarie Group — Analyst
______
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.
