Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 earnings: Infographic

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported a 2% increase in Q3 revenues to $21.1 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $2.20 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.
JNJ shares were down 1.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 4% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q3 results?
“Our third-quarter results reflect solid performance and positive trends across Johnson & Johnson, powered by better-than-expected procedure recovery in Medical Devices, growth in Consumer Health, and continued strength in Pharmaceuticals,” CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.
