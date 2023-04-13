JPM, C, WFC: A look at what to expect when these major banks report earnings tomorrow

A number of leading banks are set to report their first quarter 2023 earnings results on Friday, April 14, before market open. Against a backdrop of higher interest rates and a regional banking crisis, there is a lot of interest in the upcoming earnings reports of these major banks. Here’s a look at the projections for three of these banking giants:

JPMorgan

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report revenue of $36.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, which would represent an increase of nearly 15% from the same period a year ago. The consensus estimate for EPS is $3.41, which is up from $2.63 reported last year.

Citigroup

Analysts are projecting revenue of $20 billion for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) in Q1 2023 which represents an increase of 4% from the year-ago quarter. EPS is estimated to be $1.67 which represents a drop from $2.02 reported in Q1 2022.

Wells Fargo

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to report revenue of $20.1 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which represents a 14% increase from the prior-year period. The consensus target for EPS is $1.13, which compares to $0.88 reported in the year-ago quarter.