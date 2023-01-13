JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q4 2022 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $34.5 billion. Managed net revenue was up 17% to $35.6 billion.

Net income increased 6% to $11 billion while EPS rose 7% to $3.57 compared to the year-ago period.

Assets under management were down 11% to $2.8 trillion.

