JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q4 2022 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $34.5 billion. Managed net revenue was up 17% to $35.6 billion.
Net income increased 6% to $11 billion while EPS rose 7% to $3.57 compared to the year-ago period.
Assets under management were down 11% to $2.8 trillion.
