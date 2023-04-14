Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q1 2023 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue was $38.3 billion, up 25% from the year-ago period.
Net income increased over 50% to $12.6 billion, or $4.10 per share, compared to last year.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates sending the stock up over 5% in premarket hours on Friday.
Assets under management were up 2% to $3 trillion.
