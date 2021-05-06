Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Kellogg (NYSE: K): Q1 2021 Earnings Snapshot
Kellogg (NYSE: K) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings before the opening bell today.
The net sales increased by 5% to $3.58 billion compared to previous year.
The net income for the first quarter was $368million or $1.07 per share compared to $347 million or $1.01 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
The adjusted earnings per share increased by 12% to $1.11.
Most Popular
PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Q1 2021 revenue up 31%; earnings beat
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2021. Shares of the payment service provider gained during Wednesday’s extended trading session soon after
Infographic: How Twilio (TWLO) performed in Q1 2021
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $590 million. GAAP net loss widened to $206 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to
Uber Technologies reports Q1 loss of 6 cents per share: Infographic
Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The ride-hailing company reported Q1 revenue excluding the UK accrual of $3.5 billion, up