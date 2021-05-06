Kellogg (NYSE: K): Q1 2021 Earnings Snapshot

Kellogg (NYSE: K) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings before the opening bell today.

The net sales increased by 5% to $3.58 billion compared to previous year.

The net income for the first quarter was $368million or $1.07 per share compared to $347 million or $1.01 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.

The adjusted earnings per share increased by 12% to $1.11.