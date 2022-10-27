Key highlights from Altria (MO) Q3 2022 earnings results

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 3.5% year-over-year to $6.5 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Altria were $224 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a loss of $2.7 billion, or $1.48 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS increased 5% to $1.28.
The company narrowed its full-year 2022 guidance and now expects to deliver adjusted EPS of $4.81-4.89.
