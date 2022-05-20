Key highlights from Deere & Company (DE) Q2 2022 earnings results

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales and revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $13.3 billion.

Net income was $2 billion, or $6.81 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $5.68 per share, in the year-ago period.

For FY2022, net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecast to be $7-7.4 billion.