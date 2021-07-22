Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q2 2021 earnings results

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 12.2% to $1 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income dropped 1.7% to $116.6 million while GAAP EPS rose 2.3% to $3.06 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 4.3% to $3.12.

The company beat expectations on both revenue and earnings.

The Board has declared a $0.94 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021 to be paid on September 30, 2021.

Shares gained 2.6% in premarket trade.

Prior performance