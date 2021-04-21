Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2021 earnings results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased by 31% to 3.45$ billion from $5.03 billion year on year.

The company had a net income of $170 million or $0.19 per share compared to the net loss of $1.01 billion or $1.16 loss per share.

The adjusted net income was $170 million or $0.19 per share.

