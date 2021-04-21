Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials, Other Industries
Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2021 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased by 31% to 3.45$ billion from $5.03 billion year on year.
The company had a net income of $170 million or $0.19 per share compared to the net loss of $1.01 billion or $1.16 loss per share.
The adjusted net income was $170 million or $0.19 per share.
“Story will be updated soon”
