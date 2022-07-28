Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q2 2022 earnings results

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 2% year-over-year to $8.9 billion.

Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.26 billion, or $1.84 per share, compared to $1.43 billion, or $2.04 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 4% to $2.10.

For the full year of 2022, Honeywell expects sales to range between $35.5-36.1 billion and adjusted EPS to be $8.55-8.80.

