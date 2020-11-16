Key highlights from JD.com (JD) Q3 2020 earnings results

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 29.2% year-over-year to RMB174.2 billion, or $125.7 billion.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB7.6 billion, or $1.1 billion, compared to RMB0.6 billion in the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 80.1% to RMB5.6 billion, or $0.8 billion.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.70, or $0.69, versus RMB0.41 last year. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB3.42, or $0.50, compared to RMB2.08 in the year-ago period.
Annual active customer accounts increased by 32.1% to 441.6 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year.
