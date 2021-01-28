Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2020 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues fell 67% year-over-year to $661 million, negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a GAAP basis, net loss amounted to $381 million, or $1.34 per share, compared to earnings of $161 million, or $0.56 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.53 versus EPS of $0.56 last year.

Both the top and bottom line numbers were better than analysts’ projections.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company estimates EBITDA will range between negative $525-625 million.

Prior performance