Key highlights from Spotify (SPOT) Q1 2021 earnings results
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased by 17% year-over-year to EUR2.14 billion.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was EUR23 million, or EUR0.25 loss per share, compared to EUR1 million, or EUR0.20 loss per share, last year.
Total monthly active users (MAU) grew 24% year-over-year to 356 million.
