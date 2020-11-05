Key highlights from Uber (UBER) Q3 2020 earnings results

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues declined 18% to $3.1 billion versus last year. Adjusted revenues were down 20% at $2.8 billion.
GAAP net loss attributable to Uber was $1 billion, or $0.62 per share, compared to a loss of $1.1 billion, or $0.68 per share, in the same period last year.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
Most Popular
Alibaba (BABA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights for Q2 2021
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to RMB155,059 million ($22.8 billion). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell
Expedia revenues decline 58% in Q3: Infographic
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The travel company reported a 58% decline in Q3 revenue of $1.5 billion, surpassing
Infographic: How Fitbit (FIT) performed in Q3 2020
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $364 million. GAAP net loss was $54.5 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to