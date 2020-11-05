Key highlights from Uber (UBER) Q3 2020 earnings results

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues declined 18% to $3.1 billion versus last year. Adjusted revenues were down 20% at $2.8 billion.

GAAP net loss attributable to Uber was $1 billion, or $0.62 per share, compared to a loss of $1.1 billion, or $0.68 per share, in the same period last year.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)