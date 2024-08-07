Where’s Uber (UBER) headed after delivering strong Q2 results?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) this week reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the June quarter, driving the stock higher after the announcement. Ever since the company ended a prolonged losing streak and turned profitable a year ago, the turnaround steadily gathered momentum.

After hitting an all-time high in mid-February, Uber’s stock withdrew and traded at a seven-month low ahead of the earnings. However, the shares recovered post-earnings and the upswing continued on Wednesday. The value has more than doubled in the past one-and-half years. The company has the potential to continue delivering strong performance and create shareholder value, thanks to the diversified business model and healthy demand.

Results Beat

Second-quarter revenue increased 16% to $10.7 billion from $9.23 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. The top-line beat analysts’ estimates for the third consecutive quarter. At $40.0 billion, gross bookings were up 19% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Uber more than doubled to $1.02 billion or $0.47 per share in the June quarter from $394 million or $0.18 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. Q2 earnings topped expectations after missing in the preceding quarter.

The Mobility segment, which accounts for more than half of total revenues, expanded by a fourth during the quarter, while delivery revenues rose 8%. Meanwhile, freight revenue remained broadly unchanged year-over-year. The number of monthly active customers and trips increased at an accelerated pace, continuing the recent trend. The company ended the quarter with an impressive free cash flow of $1.7 billion, even as adjusted EBITDA grew 71% to $1.6 billion.

High Demand

Uber is leveraging its business scale and consistent demand across various customer categories, with a notable increase in lower-income customers using its services despite elevated inflation and general caution in consumer spending. Uber’s recent performance shows it has effectively navigated regulatory challenges and tackled competition. The company keeps expanding its platform using advanced technology to drive long-term growth while leveraging its strong network effects.

Commenting on the results, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, “While our consumers tend to be higher income, we’re not seeing any softness or trading down across any income cohort. Where the current macroeconomic fears materialize, we’re confident that Uber can perform well because of the countercyclical nature of our platform. On the mobility side, more driver supply brings down prices for riders and improves reliability. And on the delivery side, merchants are investing in performance channels like ours for growth, improving selection and affordability for consumers.”

Peer Performance

On the heels of Uber’s earnings report, rival taxi-booking platform Lyft reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the second quarter. However, the market responded negatively to the management’s cautious guidance and the company’s stock slid following the announcement. Lyft’s revenues climbed 41% from last year to $1.44 billion in Q2 when earnings came in at $0.24 per share. Both numbers exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Shares of Uber traded up 2% on Wednesday afternoon after opening the session at $64.87, which is higher than the 52-week average price of $62.07.