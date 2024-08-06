Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Trending Stocks
Infographic: Uber Technologies Q2 profit more than doubles; revenue up 16%
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in second-quarter profit. Revenues of the ride-sharing giant increased 16% during the three months.
Net income attributable to the company more than doubled to $1.02 billion or $0.47 per share in the June quarter from $394 million or $0.18 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.
There was a 16% increase in net revenues to $10.7 billion in the second quarter from $9.23 billion in the same period of 2023. At $40.0 billion, gross bookings were up 19% year-over-year.
“The Uber consumer has never been stronger–more people are using the platform, and more frequently, than ever before–while drivers and couriers earned a new all-time high of $17.9 billion over the quarter,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Q2 2024 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.76 billion. Worldwide same-store sales were down 1%. Net income decreased
Key highlights from Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q2 2024 earnings results
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales and revenues were $16.7 billion, down 4% compared to the same period last year. Profit was $2.68
CVS Health to report Q2 2024 results on Wednesday. Here’s what to expect
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) had a modest start to fiscal 2024, with sales and profit coming under pressure from rising medical costs in its insurance division. The