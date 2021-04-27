Key highlights from Visa’s (V) Q2 2021 earnings results

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues fell 2% year-over-year to $5.7 billion.
GAAP net income decreased 2% to $3 billion, or $1.38 per share, compared to the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS dropped 1% to $1.38.
Due to the prevailing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economy, Visa is not providing guidance for full-year 2021.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an
American Express reports mixed results in Q1
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.