Key highlights from Visa’s (V) Q2 2021 earnings results

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues fell 2% year-over-year to $5.7 billion.

GAAP net income decreased 2% to $3 billion, or $1.38 per share, compared to the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS dropped 1% to $1.38.    

Due to the prevailing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economy, Visa is not providing guidance for full-year 2021.

Prior performance

