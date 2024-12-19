KMX Earnings: CarMax Q3 2025 profit jumps; revenue up 1%

Used car retailer CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported a sharp increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2025 when the company’s sales rose modestly.

Total net sales and operating revenues edged up 1% year-over-year to $6.22 billion in the November quarter. Comparable store used vehicle unit sales grew 4.3% during the three months, and comparable store used vehicle revenue moved up 0.5%.

Net income climbed 53% year-over-year to $125.4 million in the third quarter. On a per-share basis, earnings rose 56% annually to $0.81 per share.

