KR Earnings: All you need to know about Kroger Q1 2021 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total company sales were $41.3 billion compared to $41.5 billion in the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales decreased 4.0% compared to the same period last year.

Net profit attributable to Kroger was $140 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to a net profit of $1.2 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EPS decreased by 2% to $1.19.

“Story will be updated soon “

