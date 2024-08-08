Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
LLY Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly’s Q2 2024 financial report
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported a double-digit increase in revenues and profit for the second quarter of 2024. The pharma giant also raised its full-year guidance.
Worldwide revenue increased 36% annually to $11.3 billion in the June quarter, driven mainly by strong sales of Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Verzenio.
Second-quarter reported net income increased 68% from last year to $3.0 billion, or $3.8 per share. Adjusted earnings climbed 86% year-over-year to $3.92 per share.
The management raised its full-year revenue guidance to the range of $45.4 billion to $ 46.6 billion. EPS forecast and adjusted EPS forecast have been raised to $15.10-15.60 and $16.10-16.60, respectively.
