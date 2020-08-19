Lowe’s Q2 2020 earnings results — Infographic

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported a 30% increase in Q2 revenues to $27.3.1 billion, beating Wall Street consensus. Net earnings of $3.74 per share also handsomely surpassed what analysts had anticipated.
HD shares rose 0.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 32% so far this year.
Lowe’s CEO Marvin R. Ellison said, “Looking ahead, our sales momentum continues into August, and we are investing in the business to further our omnichannel capabilities and position the Company to deliver long-term value to associates, customers and shareholders.”
Yesterday, rival Home Depot (NYSE: HD) also reported second-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street predictions, driven by a 34.2% growth in comp sales.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Lowe’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Stable demand should help PetMed (PETS) emerge stronger from pandemic
PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) has been around for a long time, expanding its foothold in the lucrative pet care market at a slow but steady pace. Last year, the company
Agilent (A) Q3 earnings rise, beat forecast; revenue down 1%
Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) reported third-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell. Earnings increased from last year and surpassed the forecast. The stock traded higher immediately after the announcement. The
IG: Home Depot (HD) records a 23.4% rise in Q2 comp sales
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The home improvement company reported a 23% increase in Q2 revenues to $38.1 billion, beating