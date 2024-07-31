Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MA Earnings: Mastercard Q2 revenue and adj. profit beat estimates
Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024. The results also topped expectations.
Net revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $7.0 billion in the June quarter and exceeded estimates. Currency-neutral revenue growth was 13% during the three months.
The top-line growth translated into a 24% increase in adjusted earnings to $3.59 per share in Q2 from $2.89 per share in the prior year period. Analysts were looking for a slower growth. Unadjusted profit was $3.3 billion or $3.50 per share, compared to $2.8 billion or $3.0 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
“We delivered another strong quarter across all aspects of our business with double-digit net revenue and earnings growth,” said Michael Miebach, Mastercard’s CEO.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
AMD Earnings: Highlights of Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2024 results
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024. Second-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to $0.69
SBUX Earnings: All you need to know about Starbucks’ Q3 2024 earnings results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues declined 1% year-over-year to $9.1 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 1%. Global
Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 revenue and profit rise, beat estimates
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Tuesday reported a double-digit growth in fourth-quarter 2024 revenues and earnings. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street's estimates. Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $64.7 billion, compared