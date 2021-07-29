Mastercard (MA) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $4.5 billion.

GAAP net income rose 46% to $2.1 billion while adjusted net income rose 41% to $1.9 billion from last year. GAAP EPS increased 48% to $2.08 while adjusted EPS grew 43% to $1.95 versus the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2021, the company’s customers had issued 2.9 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards.

Prior performance