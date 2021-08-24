Medtronic PLC (MDT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) Q1 2022 earnings call dated

Ryan Weispfenning — Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Geoffrey S. Martha — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Karen L. Parkhill — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, IT & Enterprise Excellence

Good morning and welcome to Medtronic’s Fiscal Year 2022 First Quarter Earnings Video Webcast. I’m Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations. Before we start the prepared remarks, I’m going to share with you a few details to keep in mind about today’s webcast.

Joining me are Geoff Martha, Medtronic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Karen Parkhill, Medtronic Chief Financial Officer. Geoff and Karen will provide comments on the results of our first quarter, which ended on July 30th, 2021 and our outlook for the remainder of our fiscal year. After our prepared remarks, our portfolio Executive VPs will join us and we’ll take questions from the sell-side analysts that cover the company. Today’s event should last about an hour.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release containing our financial statements and divisional and geographic revenue summaries. We also posted an earnings presentation that provides additional details on our performance. The presentation can be accessed in our earnings press release or on our website at investorrelations.medtronic.com.

During today’s webcast, many of the statements we make may be considered forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ is contained in our periodic reports and other filings that we make with the SEC and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

Unless we say otherwise, all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis and revenue comparisons are made on an organic basis. First quarter organic revenue comparisons adjust only for foreign currency as there were no acquisitions or divestitures made in the last four quarters that had a significant impact on total company or individual segment quarterly revenue growth.

References to sequential revenue changes compare to the fourth quarter of fiscal ’21 and are made on an as-reported basis and all references to share gains or losses refer to revenue share in the second calendar quarter of 2021, unless otherwise stated. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings press release or on our website at investorrelations.medtronic.com.

And finally, our EPS guidance does not include any charges or gains that would be reported as non-GAAP adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. With that, let’s head into the studio and get started.