Medtronic’s revenues inch up in Q3: Infographic

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The medical equipment company posted third-quarter revenue of $7.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year and in line with the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $1.29 per share was higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

MDT shares were down 0.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased a modest 4% over the past 12 months.

“Looking ahead, we’re positioning ourselves for long-term success as we implement our new operating model and execute on a number of large opportunities to win share and create and disrupt big markets,” CEO Geoff Martha said in a statement.

