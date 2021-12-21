Micron Technology (MU) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported total revenue of $7.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022, up 33% from the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income was $2.31 billion, or $2.04 per share, compared to $803 million, or $0.71 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $2.47 billion, or $2.16 per share.
For the second quarter of 2022, Micron expects revenue of $7.5 billion, plus or minus $200 million. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.83, plus or minus $0.10, while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.95, plus or minus $0.10.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
mPhase Technologies CEO Anshu Bhatnagar: Our core focus will be on EV charging
Image: iStock Tell us briefly about the business and market opportunity. Also, touch upon the recent name change that you had announced. We've been around for a long time and
Marvell Technology (MRVL) is headed for a strong 2022. Here’s why
For semiconductor companies, it has been an exciting year though the supply chain issues and raw material shortage played spoilsport to some extent. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a
Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stock research summary | Q3 2021
Dollar Tree has always provided customers with a convenient and affordable shopping experience with its vast store network and low price point. Now the company is embarking on a new