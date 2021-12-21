Micron Technology (MU) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported total revenue of $7.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022, up 33% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $2.31 billion, or $2.04 per share, compared to $803 million, or $0.71 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $2.47 billion, or $2.16 per share.

For the second quarter of 2022, Micron expects revenue of $7.5 billion, plus or minus $200 million. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.83, plus or minus $0.10, while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.95, plus or minus $0.10.