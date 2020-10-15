Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 earnings: Infographic

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The banking giant reported a 16% rise in Q3 revenues to $11.7 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $1.59 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q3 results? Stay tuned here for Morgan Stanley Q3 2020 earnings call transcript
CEO James P. Gorman said, “We delivered strong quarterly earnings as markets remained active through the summer months, and our balanced business model continued to deliver consistent, high returns.”
