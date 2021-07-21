Netflix Inc (NFLX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Jul. 20, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Spencer Wang — Vice President, Finance/Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Spencer Neumann — Chief Financial Officer
Ted Sarandos — Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Content Officer
Reed Hastings — Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer
Greg Peters — Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer
Spencer Wang — Vice President, Finance/Investor Relations and Corporate
Development
Analysts:
Nidhi Gupta — Fidelity — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2021 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 37%. Net income attributable to shareowners rose 48%
Johnson & Johnson beats in Q2; raises FY guidance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q2 sales of $23.3 billion, up 27% year-over-year and
IBM earnings: Q2 profit, revenues top expectations
Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. An improvement in the performance