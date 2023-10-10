Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q3 2023 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenue increased 6.7% year-over-year to $23.45 billion. Organic revenue growth was 8.8%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $3.1 billion, or $2.24 per share, compared to $2.7 billion, or $1.95 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $2.25.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For FY2023, the company expects organic revenue growth of 10% and core EPS of $7.54. It raised its outlook for core constant currency EPS growth to 13% from the previous expectation of 12%.
The stock gained nearly 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday following the announcement.
Prior performance
