PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q3 2023 earnings results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenue increased 6.7% year-over-year to $23.45 billion. Organic revenue growth was 8.8%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $3.1 billion, or $2.24 per share, compared to $2.7 billion, or $1.95 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $2.25.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For FY2023, the company expects organic revenue growth of 10% and core EPS of $7.54. It raised its outlook for core constant currency EPS growth to 13% from the previous expectation of 12%.

The stock gained nearly 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday following the announcement.

Prior performance