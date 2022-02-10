Categories Earnings, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 10, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to PepsiCo’s 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s call is being recorded and will be archived at www.pepsico.com. It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Ravi Pamnani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Pamnani, you may begin.
