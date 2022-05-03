PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q1 2022 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 77% year-over-year to $25.7 billion.

Reported net income rose 61% to $7.8 billion while EPS increased 59% to $1.37. Adjusted EPS grew 72% to $1.62.

For the full year of 2022, revenues are expected to range between $98-102 billion and adjusted EPS is estimated to be $6.25-6.45.

