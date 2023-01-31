Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

PFE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Pfizer’s Q4 2022 financial results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $24.3 billion but missed estimates.  

Reported net income rose 47% to $4.9 billion, or $0.87 per share, compared to the prior year. Adjusted EPS grew 45% YoY to $1.14, beating expectations.

For fiscal year 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.25-3.45.

