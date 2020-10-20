PG Earnings: All you need to know about Procter & Gamble Q1 2021 financial results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Net earnings for the first quarter was $4.3 billion, or $1.63 per share, compared to net earnings of $3.6 billion, or $1.36 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Total net sales increased 9% to $19.3 billion.

The company has returned $4 billion of cash to shareholders via $2 billion of dividend payments and $2 billion of common stock repurchases.

Shares inched up 1.2% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.