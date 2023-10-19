Philip Morris (PM) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 13.8% to $9.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenue growth was 9.3%.

Net earnings dipped to $2.05 billion from $2.08 billion last year. Reported EPS dropped 1.5% to $1.32 while adjusted EPS grew 20.3% to $1.67 compared to last year.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue growth of 8% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.05-6.08.

