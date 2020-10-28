Pinterest delivers stellar Q3 results: Infographic

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The social media company reported a 58% jump in Q3 revenues to $443 million, surpassing the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $0.13 per share were also higher than what analysts had anticipated.
PINS shares gained 22% immediately following the announcement. The stock has soared 160% since the beginning of this year.
CFO Todd Morgenfeld said, “The strong momentum our business experienced in July continued throughout the rest of the third quarter. We are extremely pleased with the broad based strength of our business, driven by recovering advertiser demand as well as positive returns from our investments in advertiser products and international expansion.”
