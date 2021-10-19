PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris Q3 financial results

Halliburton stock slips on weaker-than-expected Q3 results Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The company reported Q3 revenue of $3.9 billion, up 30% year-over-year and lower than the

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports Q3 2021 earnings Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported revenue of $23.3 billion, up 10.7% year-over-year, with operational