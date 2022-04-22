Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy, Other Industries
Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $5.9 billion.
GAAP net income increased 70% YoY to $510 million while GAAP EPS rose 71% to $0.36.
Adjusted net income rose 63% to $488 million while adjusted EPS increased 62% to $0.34.
