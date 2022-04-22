Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy, Other Industries

Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $5.9 billion.

GAAP net income increased 70% YoY to $510 million while GAAP EPS rose 71% to $0.36.

Adjusted net income rose 63% to $488 million while adjusted EPS increased 62% to $0.34.

Most Popular

Key highlights from Philip Morris International (PM) Q1 2022 earnings results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 2.1% year-over-year to $7.7 billion. Net earnings attributable to PMI decreased 3.6% YoY to $2.3 billion,

American Airlines (AAL) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues were $8.9 billion compared to $4 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Net loss amounted

Infographic: AT&T reports Q1 earnings

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported First-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The telecommunications giant reported Q1 revenue of $38.1 billion, down by 13.3% reflecting the impact

Tags

Oil & GasOil field services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top