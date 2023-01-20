SLB (SLB) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

SLB (NYSE: SLB) reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022 today.

Revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $7.9 billion.

GAAP net income attributable to SLB rose 77% to $1 billion, or $0.74 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 73% to $0.71.

On January 19, 2023, SLB’s Board of Directors approved a 43% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.175 per share of outstanding common stock to $0.25 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on April 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 8, 2023.

