Spotify (SPOT) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 13% year-over-year to EUR1.88 billion.

Net loss was EUR356 million, or EUR1.91 per share, compared to EUR76 million, or EUR0.42 per share, last year.

For the third quarter of 2020, the company expects total revenue of EUR1.85-2.05 billion and for the fourth quarter of 2020, total revenue is expected to be EUR2.05-2.25 billion.

Click here to access the transcript of Spotify Q2 2020 earnings conference call