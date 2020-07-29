Spotify Technology (SPOT) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Paul Vogel — Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thank you and welcome to Spotify’s second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. I hope everyone is continuing to stay safe. As is the case with just about everyone, our team again we’ll be hosting this call entirely remotely. Our CEO, Daniel Ek is participating from Stockholm 1

Is participating from Stockholm, and I am at my home office in New Jersey. This morning, I’m pleased to introduce our new Head of Investor Relations, Bryan Goldberg, who just recently joined our team. I’m sure many of you recognize his name from his time at Bank of America. Also joining the IR team is Lauren Katzen, who was previously on our licensing finance team within FP&A. We’re excited to have both of them onboard. Mike Urciuoli, who has been both part of our IR team and FP&A teams over the past few years, is transitioning into an expanded role within FP&A, but will be on hand to answer questions post this quarter and for the next few weeks.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Bryan.

Bryan Goldberg — Head of Investor Relations

And with that, I will turn it over to Daniel.

Daniel Ek — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

All right. Hey everyone and thank you so much for joining us. Like all of you, Spotify continues to navigate issues related to COVID-19 and racial injustice, both of which are reshaping our industry and society in significant ways. Given the role we play in culture, we believe Spotify has the responsibility to use our platform to help build a more equitable future. For us, that means focusing on what’s core to our business, amplifying the music and perspectives on black creators and taking every opportunity to connect them with current and future fans. We’re also taking a hard look at what we can do to build a more equitable workplace and we have committed to increasing representation of black employees at all levels within Spotify. When we do this right, it’s good for employees, good for creators and good for shareholders.

Now turning to the quarter; we’re pleased with our results, which met or exceeded our guidance by almost every metric. After making adjustments to help us weather the pandemic in Q1, consumption returned to normal levels this quarter. Monthly active users increased to 299 million and subscribers grew 238 million, both exceeding our expectations. Advertising revenue, which took a significant hit in Q1, improved notably throughout the quarter, and we feel good about our momentum as we enter Q3.

We also continue to invest in our Audio-First strategy, signing exclusive deals with some of the world’s most well-known creators and most powerful voices. Earlier today, we launched the first episode of the Michelle Obama podcast, and it features a conversation with a very special guest, President Barack Obama. Our podcast catalog now has over 1.5 million shows, 50% of which launched in 2020. And while it has been gratifying to see so much enthusiasm for these announcements throughout the quarter, it’s important to remember that with many of our newest shows, we’re still early in the progress. In some cases like D.C. Comics we need to produce the content and in others like Joe Rogan, it id yet to launch on our platform. There is still work to do and much more to come.

On the music fronts, we entered a new multi-year global license agreement with Universal Music Group, that reflects our shared commitment in growing the industry and supporting artists at all stages of their careers. Universal Music Group will leverage Spotify’s marketplace tools for both frontline and catalog artists to connect them with fans, grow their audiences and better monetize their fanbase. And we will also work together to develop new products and tools to drive discovery and engagement, at a scale that has never before existed.

Spotify has now surpassed 60 million tracks globally, giving artists even more opportunities to connect with their biggest fans. And just last week, Taylor Swift surprised release of our new album Folklore, broke the Number One First Day record for a female artist album in Spotify’s history. She also became the most streamed artist on Spotify on any day this year, with nearly 98 million streams on July 24th alone.

Finally, I would like to address our business overall. Investors often ask me what our secret sauce is, expecting that there is some sort of silver bullet to our growth. The reality is that, at a platform of our scale, it’s rarely about one thing. Instead, it’s about setting up a culture of experimentation and being willing to double down on opportunities, if we believe they have the potential to enhance the user experience and change the slope of our growth curve. And I want to share two recent examples that I think exemplifies this point. Over the last two years, we have tripled the number of experiments from a few hundred to thousands of AB tests. Some of these experiments yield nothing more than a few key learnings, while others have shown great promise. In one of our recent podcast experiments, we increased listening among the test group by 33%, and that’s just one example of many, and when we see results like this, you should expect us to invest even more, and we know that no one experiment is going to materially impact us, even in the next year. It’s the thousands of little things that we’re doing, which will gradually add up over time.

The second example I want to point is, is new market launches. Just this month, we launched in Russia and 12 other European countries. And our first week in Russia was huge, even bigger than our first week in India. So if we do this right, we have the opportunity to reach 250 million more listeners in these markets over the long term, and we’re now operating in nearly every country across Europe, but there is still a lot of pent-up demand for Spotify in markets around the world, which is why we have plans for further expansion globally.

Now what these two recent examples underscore, is that staying focused on the long-term growth, whilst managing for speed of iteration near term, is what will drive future growth. And using that lens, and with the examples I gave, it is apparent that we still have many more improvements left to make, and that’s also why we keep investing.

And with that, I’ll turn it back to Bryan.

Questions and Answers:

Bryan Goldberg — Head of Investor Relations

Thanks, Daniel. Again, if you have any questions, please go to slido.com, #spotifyearnings. We will read the questions in the order they come in, with respect to help people vote up their preference for questions. And the first question today is going to come from Eric Sheridan. Can you frame the impacts you expect long term in your business from greater podcast content consumption, lower churn, greater gross ad share, upstreamed audio, increased long-term ad supported gross margins?

Daniel Ek — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, it’s really about taking a step back, and I think what we’re seeing here is the beginning of our flywheel. So as we talked about before, Spotify is now going after all of audio, and that’s obviously a significantly larger market than just the music industry in and of itself. And so what we’re seeing is that, by every piece of content that we’re adding on the service that we’re successful in serving to a consumer, we are creating more engagement. That engagement in turn leads to obviously lower churn, but more importantly, now that we have almost 300 million monthly active users on the platform, these users are also, when they find great shows, sharing that on social media and other forms to other consumers as well, driving this virtuous cycle, where more and more people are learning about what’s going on, on Spotify, and more and more creators who want to be on Spotify, creating this virtuous flywheel. So with the expansion of podcast, we’re definitely seeing more of that and it’s happening at a faster clip than what we’ve seen before, and we’re very encouraged by it.

