Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will report Q2 2025 earnings this week, a few points to note

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stayed red on Monday. The stock has gained 16% over the past three months. The gaming company is set to report its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6, after market close. Here’s what to look for in the earnings report:

Revenue

Take-Two has guided for net revenue of $1.29-1.34 billion for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to revenue of $1.30 billion reported in the same period last year. In Q1 2025, net revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.34 billion.

Earnings

Take-Two has guided for a net loss of $2.15-2.30 per share for Q2 2025. This compares to a loss of $3.20 per share reported in Q2 2024. In Q1 2025, net loss was $1.52 per share.

Points to note

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion for TTWO in Q2 2025.

Take-Two has guided for net bookings of $1.42-1.47 billion for the second quarter of 2025, which compares to bookings of $1.44 billion reported in Q2 2024. In Q1 2025, net bookings grew 1% YoY to $1.22 billion.

The company expects NBA 2K, the Grand Theft Auto series, Toon Blast, Match Factory, its hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Empires & Puzzles, Words with Friends, the Red Dead Redemption series, and Merge Dragons to be the largest contributors to net bookings in Q2.

TTWO continues to benefit from strength in its core franchises and the release of new titles is expected to drive further growth. The titles under the Zynga umbrella continue to drive gains with several more in development.

Take-Two expects recurrent consumer spending to increase by approx. 5% in Q2 2025. This outlook assumes a low double-digit increase for mobile, driven by the addition of Match Factory and growth in Toon Blast, partly offset by declines in the hyper-casual mobile portfolio and Empires and Puzzles. The company expects flat results for NBA 2K and a decline for Grand Theft Auto Online.

TTWO has guided for operating expenses in Q2 to range between $982-992 million, which represents a growth of 27% YoY, driven mainly by additional marketing for Match Factory and Game of Thrones Legends, and the addition of Gearbox.